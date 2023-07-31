Over $4.7b of basic commodities imported in 4 months

TEHRAN – Iran imported 7.352 million tons of basic goods worth $4.763 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), 6.21 percent less than the figure for last year’s same period, ILNA reported.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the imports of basic goods in the mentioned four months decreased by 1.57 percent in terms of weight.

Corn, barley, raw sugar, tea, cereal, red meat, soybean meal, chicken, and eggs were among the top imported basic goods in the mentioned four months.

During this period, corn with $1.297 billion, edible oils with $1.022 billion, oil seeds with $707 million, rice with $601 million, and wheat with $525 million had the highest value among the imported items.

Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), according to the IRICA data.

The country’s non-oil export reached 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion, while the imports were 8.6 million tons valued at $14 billion in the first quarter of the current year.

During the three-month period, the exports rose 24.4 percent in weight but dropped 8.84 percent in terms of value, however, the imports increased one percent in weight and 5.79 percent in value, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India were the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned three months, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the top five sources of import.

According to the IRICA data, corn, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, rice, wheat, and barley were the main items imported to the country.

EF/