Director Hadi Marzban’s troupe to restage “Theatrical Company” in Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Director Hadi Marzban is currently rehearsing for the restaging of "Theatrical Company," a captivating farce play written by the legendary stage and screen actor, Ali Nasirian.

“Currently, we are fully engaged in rehearsing and making the necessary preparations for our production of "Theatrical Company”,” Marzban, who has previously staged this play, said on Monday, ISNA reported.

So far, the participation of Majid Mozaffari, Farzaneh Kaboli, Davud Fathali-Beigi, Ali Fathollahi, Saman Tirandaz, and Ayeh Qobadian in this play has been confirmed, and several other actors are also expected to join our group, he added.

Around 45 years ago, this play was first performed under the direction of Nasirian, who, besides being a talented actor, has conducted detailed research in the field of traditional performances, he noted.

“We have previously staged about 100 performances of this play in two theater halls, and each time we received a warm reception from the audience,” he explained.

That's why the idea of restaging it was proposed by one of the well-known theater halls in Tehran, he mentioned.

The “Theatrical Company” is about a company that focuses on entertaining and traditional performances for its audience. This is a venue where customers can come and request the theatrical services they desire. The theatrical company's performance simultaneously showcases the lives of these performers and serves as a platform for the shows they create.

The play is scheduled to go on stage after the lunar months of Muharram and Safar.

Photo: Hadi Marzban (L) and Ali Nasirian in an undated photo.

ABU/



