Iranian diver Mirabian wins gold at 2023 Masters
August 3, 2023 - 15:36
TEHRAN – Iranian diver Ghaem Mirabian claimed a gold medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships.
He finished first with 401.95 points in 40-44 age category of the Men Springboard 3m.
German Markus Albrecht won the silver with 284.45 and bronze medal went to Canadian Jonathan Asselin.
A total of 14 divers competed in the division.
The 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships are being held in Kyushu, Japan from Aug. 2 to 11.
