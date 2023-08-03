Iranian diver Mirabian wins gold at 2023 Masters

TEHRAN – Iranian diver Ghaem Mirabian claimed a gold medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships.

He finished first with 401.95 points in 40-44 age category of the Men Springboard 3m.

German Markus Albrecht won the silver with 284.45 and bronze medal went to Canadian Jonathan Asselin.

A total of 14 divers competed in the division.

The 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships are being held in Kyushu, Japan from Aug. 2 to 11.