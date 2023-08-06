Diver Mirabian takes two more golds 2023 Masters

TEHRAN – Iranian diver Ghaem Mirabian won two more gold medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships.

He won a gold medal in the 40-44 age category of the Men’s Platform with 250.80 points.

Italian Francesco Semperboni (156.45) and South Korean Min Soo Kang (142.05) took silver and bronze medal, respectively.

In the Men’s Springboard 1m, Mirabian also seized a gold medal with 343.40

German Markus Albrecht (309.40) and Japan’s Toshio Terasaka (281.95) won silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Mirabian had previously won a gold medal in the in 40-44 age category of the Men’s Springboard 3m.