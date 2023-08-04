"Majority of Israelis fear civil war"

TEHRAN - A new survey reflects the fragility of Israeli settlers with 58 percent in fear of an actual civil war erupting in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The poll published by the regime's newspaper Maariv highlights the chaos and division in the Israeli settler community over the judicial reforms by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.

Over the past eight months, huge protests across the occupied Palestinian territories have been buoyed up by support from military reservists.

More than 10,000 different armed units such as pilots, who play a crucial part of the regime's operational capabilities, have said that they will stop reporting for duty if the cabinet went ahead with a Knesset vote on the first major element of the legislation last week.

Some reports indicate that this number has risen significantly, since Netanyahu’s cabinet passed the bill.

In a public statement after the vote last week in favor of the bill, the Israeli military admitted that “if reservists do not show up for reserve duty in the long term, there will be damage to the military’s readiness”.

The head of the Israeli Air Force, Tomer Bar, has been quoted as saying that his forces needed to remain “vigilant and prepared”.

It comes as former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert warned "we are going into a civil war now".

Speaking to Britain's Channel 4, Olmert said, "This a very crucial moment, like we have never witnessed in the whole history of the [occupied Palestinian territories]. This is the first time that the government of the [occupied Palestinian territories] declared war on the [Israeli people].

"The elite of the Israeli army units, including hundreds of Israeli pilots, will cease to volunteer for military service which is a major threat for the ability of the Israeli army to perform."

Olmert admitted, "This is a serious threat, which has never happened before, and we are going to civil war now." He added, "We will be accused of having an apartheid government [in the occupied Palestinian territories]".

Asked on what one former Israeli prime minister, who spent time behind bars, would tell the current prime minister, who also faces corruption charges and prison time, Olmert censured Netanyahu for putting his personal interests above Israeli settlers by making changes to the judiciary which critics say is aimed at avoiding jailing time.

"For Netanyahu, personal interests are always ahead of everything else ... and that's what brought a crisis and a breakdown between different groups in [the occupied Palestinian territories].

On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators rallied in Tel Aviv in a sign that the protest movement has no plans to go away after Netanyahu’s cabinet passed a key part of the bill over its judicial overhaul measures last week.

The demonstrations came on the backdrop of even larger ones that took place across the occupied Palestinian territories on Saturday, kicking off the 30th week of protests and seeing more than 200,000 Israeli settlers participating.

The results of the poll, which was conducted by Lazar Research, showed that only 38 percent of Israelis said they are not concerned about an actual internal war, while 4 percent said they are not sure.

According to the survey, the majority of the concerns about a possible civil war was among opposition voters, who reached 76%, compared to 55% of those who voted for the parties of the current of Netanyahu’s coalition.

According to Reuters, former and ex-Mossad spies have joined the growing protest movement, with one former Mossad chief, speaking of his concerns for "Israel's immediate security".

There is also growing alarm among Israeli tech entrepreneurs and business leaders about the economic implications of the judicial overhaul being pushed by Netanyahu’s hardline coalition.

A business leader, who has helped create some 120 jobs since he co-founded an automotive start-up company in 2015, has decided to boost activities abroad instead.

“We’re investing more in our locations outside (the occupied Palestinian territories) and generating intellectual property outside (the occupied Palestinian territories)?.?.?.?and we’re actively looking at opening in other locations,” the business leader told the Financial Times. “We haven’t done any incremental hiring in (the occupied Palestinian territories) this year, but we hired five people in Portugal,” he added, noting that the decisions were “heavily influenced” by the judicial overhaul.

The company's co-founder chipped in that “the government demonstrated last week that they don’t care about the wellbeing of the Israeli economy.” He said, “They have a mission to grab power, and they’ll sacrifice anything they need in order to do that.”

Last month, a survey by a think-tank found 68 percent of start-up companies had taken legal or financial steps, like moving activities or cash outside (the occupied Palestinian territories), since the judicial battle began. According to reports, investment in the sector was 67 percent lower in the first half of the year than in the same period a year earlier.

In essence, the most efficient and educated sector of Israelis is in revolt. This is one of the most powerful sectors in any society and it is withdrawing its services from Israeli society. The bigger question is whether the fault lines of Israeli society are growing to the point where there is going to be a medium to long term fundamental weakening of Israeli society?

And thereby the colonial project to which Israel has been building for all these decades appears to be fairly plausible, in particular if the regime's closest allies that have been providing mass financial assistance, at the expense of their taxpayer's money, start to withdraw that assistance.

Rating agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s warned last week about the economic repercussions of Netanyahu’s overhaul plans.

“(The occupied Palestinian territories) until now had good institutions, an array of checks and balances, separation of power, and an efficient bureaucracy. But all that is being targeted by the government,” said an economist at the Hebrew University of (occupied al-Quds) Jerusalem. “The real concern is that this will be translated into a lower economic growth rate over a very long period.”

For the Palestinians, the occupation is illegitimate and despite what internal disputes may be inside the entity, no matter how large, they will suffer from Israeli atrocities and war crimes.

The Palestinians don't consider any military occupation to have any type of political legitimacy, whether they are in the opposition or if they are in control of the occupation.

Whilst Israelis fight Israelis over how to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians, what one Israeli prime minister and war criminal does is limited to what the Israelis fear on how they will be affected. Many former Israeli prime ministers and war criminals have committed heinous crimes against Palestinians for many decades.

The exception on this occasion is that Israel has one of the most far-right extremist and racist cabinets to date. What the Israelis are concerned about is that they might get a little taste of what the Palestinians have been suffering since 1948.

Activists say the only solution for the Palestinians is for all the illegal settlers to go back to where they came from.

