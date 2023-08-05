Iran goalball learn rivals at 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men goalball team learned their rivals at the 2023 International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) World Games.

Both competitions (women and men) will be taking place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England in two halls from Aug. 20 to 27.

Iran are drawn along with powerhouses U.S. in Group B. Turkey, Ukraine, Argentina, Greece and Australia are in Pool B as well.

Iran will meet Ukraine in their opening match on Aug. 20.

Pool A consists of Lithuania, Germany, Japan, Finland, South Korea, Egypt and Britain.