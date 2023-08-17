Iran blind football lose to Brazil at 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s blind football team lost to Brazil 1-0 at the 2023 IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) World Games on Wednesday.

Cassio Reis scored the only goal of the match to seal the first three points for the world champions at the Bournbrook 3G pitch (Birmingham University Campus).

Team Melli are in Group D along with Brazil, Mexico and Morocco.

The Persian will play Mexico and Morocco on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

A record number of 228 players participate in the Blind Football World Championships.