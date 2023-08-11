Iran blind football team learn fate at 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN - Iran football have been handed a tough draw at the 2023 IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) World Games.

Team Melli are in Group D along with Brazil, Mexico and Morocco.

A record number of 228 players will participate in the Blind Football World Championships.

Men´s Blind Football will have the presence of 16 teams from four different continents. The teams will be divided into four groups. The male edition gives three slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The championship will start on Aug. 15th, and the final will be played on Aug. 25th.

Brazil are the current World champions, after defeating Argentina by 2–0 in the final of Madrid 2018.

All the matches will be played at the Bournbrook 3G pitch (Birmingham University Campus).

Iran will kick off the campaign with a match against Brazil, slated for Aug. 16.



Group A:

Japan, Italy, Thailand, Turkey

Group B:

England, Germany, Argentina, China

Group C:

Colombia, Spain, France, Mali

Group D:

Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Morocco