Iran blind football fail to advance to 2023 IBSA World Games semis

TEHRAN – Iran blind football team lost to Colombia 2-1 in the 2023 IBSA World Games quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Team Melli will meet Italy on Wednesday in the fifth-place match.

Iran lost to Brazil 1-0 in Group D and were heled to a 1-1 draw by Mexico.

The Persians beat Morocco 1-0 to book a place in the quarterfinals round.

The Games are being held in Birmingham, England from Aug. 18 to 27.