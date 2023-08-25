Iran judo team champions of 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s judo team claimed the title of the 2023 IBSA World Games.

The Iranian judo practitioners claimed three gold medals and one bronze in the Games underway in Birmingham, England.

Vahid Jeddi at J2 -73kg defeated Feruz Sayidov of Uzbekistan to win Iran’s first gold medal.

Moussa Gholami beat Brazilian rival Arthur Cavalcante da Silva at the J1 -90kg final and Vahid Nouri emerged victorious over Turkey’s Ibrahim Bolukbasi in the final match of J2 +90kg.

Meysam Banitaba had also won a bronze medal in the J1 -60kg.

The 2023 IBSA World Games are being held in Birmingham from Aug. 18 to 27.