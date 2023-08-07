Iran freestyle team win U17 Worlds

TEHRAN - After two successive non-podium finishes in Freestyle at U17 World Championships, Iran bounced back in style and clinched the team title in Istanbul, Turkey with 156 points, a decisive 30-point lead over second-place the U.S.

Impressive performances led Iran to claim a total of six medals, distributed as two golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Their non-medalist wrestlers too played a crucial role, with two wrestlers finishing fifth (earning 10 points each) and two others finishing seventh (gathering 8 points each).

The U.S. also won six medals -- three golds and three bronzes -- and took second place with 126 points. Their tally took a hit as the team failed to score any points in three weight categories (51kg, 60kg, and 110kg).

Japan took third at 106 points with two gold medals and one silver. Five other wrestlers added 36 points to help Japan finish on the podium.

Sina Khalili defeated Russian wrestler Magomed Alibakharchiev 10-0 to win the 65kg gold.

Ahora Khateri also defeated Ignacio Villasenor from the U.S. 5-2 in the 45kg category to win Iran’s second gold.

Iran’s Sajad Pirdayeh lost to Japanese Akita Maehara 4-1 in the 60kg final.

Abolfazl Hosseini also lost to American wrestler Ladarion Lockett 4-1 in the 71kg gold medal match.

In the 92kg, Toohid Nouri beat Genki Hoki of Japan 12-2 to win a bronze and Sam Reza Sayar also defeated Turkmenistan’s Azymberdi Ashyrgulyyev 10-0 in the 48kg bronze medal match.