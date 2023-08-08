Audiobook of "The Third Saint" released

TEHRAN – The audio version of the Iranian writer Reza Kulshahi’s "The Third Saint" has been released in Tehran.

Narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, the audiobook has been produced at Avaye Chirok, a major Iranian institute that produces audiobooks.

Narrators Zeinab Razdasht, Mahtab Karbalai, Maryam Shakuri, Mona Forqani, Taranom Mehrnur, Zoha Alipur, and Sediqeh Sa’atizadeh have also collaborated with the project.

The stories found in the book "The Third Saint" can be classified within the realm of postmodern literature. These stories start from a simple and ordinary setting and then evolve into a more unusual and surreal atmosphere.

The book has an incredibly smooth prose, with the writer offering precise and vivid descriptions of the story's settings.

Many of the stories in this book have a layer of ambiguity that allows the reader to shape their own personal interpretation of the story's world and view it through their own perspective.

