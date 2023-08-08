Cultural heritage ministry, ICOMOS ink MOU to beef up cooperation

TEHRAN – On Monday, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and Iran’s branch of the International Council on Monuments and Sites inked a memorandum of understanding aimed to deepen mutual collaboration.

The agreement was signed in Tehran by Ali Darabi, who is the deputy minister for cultural heritage, and Mehdi Hojjat who presides over the ICOMOS-Iran office, CHTN reported.

The agreement is intended to deepen, develop and promote complementarity and cooperation among the signatories to protect historical buildings and sites, the report said.

Joint work to safeguard tangible and intangible cultural heritage as well as quantitative and qualitative development of knowledge-based protection of historical buildings and sites are among the goals the agreement pursues, the report said.

Darabi said the cultural heritage and tourism ministry is to take advantage of the scientific and experimental potential of the ICOMOS in planning and holding joint seminars, workshops, thematic meetings, scientific-educational field visits, etc.

Hojjat, for his part, expressed hope for further cooperation for the protection and restoration of historical buildings and sites.

ICOMOS is a network of experts that benefits from the interdisciplinary exchange of its members, among which are architects, historians, archaeologists, art historians, geographers, anthropologists, engineers, and town planners. It is reportedly the only global non-government organization of this kind, which is dedicated to promoting the application of theory, methodology, and scientific techniques to the conservation of architectural and archaeological heritage.

The members of ICOMOS contribute to improving the preservation of heritage, the standards, and the techniques for each type of cultural heritage property: buildings, historic cities, cultural landscapes, and archaeological sites.

Iran boasts numerous historical places, stunning archaeological sites, and a vibrant intangible cultural heritage, which is a testament to its glorious past and diverse traditions.

Preserving and promoting this cultural heritage is crucial, not only for Iran but also for the world to appreciate and learn from this extraordinary part of human history.

AFM