Arbaeen Pilgrimage Intl. Theater Festival to be held in Iran, Iraq

TEHRAN – The 7th edition of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage International Theater Festival will be take place in the neighboring counties of Iran and Iraq, coinciding with the large gathering of Shia Muslims in Iraq.

Organized by Iran’s Art Bureau, the festival will begin on August 21 in close collaboration with Khuzestan’s Art Bureau and Arvand Free Trade Zone Organization.

The themes of the festival, which will continue until September 5 in both Iran and Iraq, include the uprising of Ashura, the culture of Ashura and the Islamic Revolution, and the character of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions.

Works on the historical events related to Muharram and Ashura, narratives and historical stories related to Arbaeen walk, and martyrs Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis could also participate at the festival.

Works in forms of tazieh (Iranian passion play), Naqqali (Iranian dramatic story-telling), Pardeh-khani (a type of storytelling combined with a laudation, accompanied by pictures), song, poem recitation, visual arts, videos, and short films could submit to the festival.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen, which will be observed on September 6 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

