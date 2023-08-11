Tehran cinematheque to screen ‘One Night in Turin’

TEHRAN – The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen the British director James Erskine’s documentary ‘One Night in Turin’ in the Nasseri Hall of the forum on Sunday.

The screening will be followed by a review session by Iranian critic Alireza Majma.

One Night in Turin is a 2010 British documentary film directed by James Erskine, and written by Pete Davies and Erskine. The documentary is about the England football team during 1990 FIFA World Cup and left the nation undone by West Germany on penalties in the semi-final. It looks at the social and political context of the event as well as how it changed people's perception of football and the England team.

The film revisits the iconic footballing footage: Paul Gascoigne's tears, Gary Lineker's goals, David Platt's volley against Belgium, Lineker mouthing to the touchline after Gascoigne's yellow card against West Germany, Bobby Robson's rueful smile and consoling Gascoigne with the words, "You've got your life ahead of you. This is your first." As well as English football hooligans, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher backing a proposal to stop England from going to Italy, Tory Sports minister Colin Moynihan encouraging the Italian police to be extremely firm with England's supporters, the tabloid press hounding of Sir Bobby and Chris Waddle's calamitous penalty shoot-out kick. It weaves rare, unseen footage with a Gary Oldman-voiced narrative and a soundtrack with early nineties music.

Photo: A poster for a review session of British director James Erskine’s documentary ‘One Night in Turin’ at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

ZM/



