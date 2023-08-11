Calligraphy exhibition to open in Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center

TEHRAN – A calligraphy exhibition will be opened at Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran.

The exhibition titled ‘Khal o Khate Shekaste’ will be inaugurated on Friday and will continue until August 20.

Some 80 exquisite Nastaliq calligraphy works from prominent calligrapher Sayed Ali Fakhari aimed at showing the calligraphy art’s great influence in the current society and to remind the history and civilization of this art in international societies and even in Iran, will be displayed in the exhibition.

Nastaliq is one of the main calligraphic hands used to write the Perso-Arabic script, and it is used for some Indo-Iranian languages, predominantly Classical Persian, Urdu, Kashmiri, Saraiki and Punjabi. It is often used also for Ottoman Turkish poetry, but rarely for Arabic.

Nastaliq developed in Iran from Naskh beginning in the 13th century and remains very widely used in Iran, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan and other countries for written poetry and as a form of art.

