American-Zionist powers have adopted massive racism in Europe since WWII

TEHRAN - The fatal shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old boy of Moroccan and Algerian descent, in a suburb of Paris on June 27 by a policeman prompted protests in France with many accusing the government of allowing a culture of institutional racism in the police force to fester.

Elie Hatem, a Franco-Lebanese professor of law and international relations at the Free Faculty of Law, believes that the roots of this racism go back to the aftermath of World War II when the United States sought control over the European continent.

“To understand the roots of this issue, we must go back to the aftermath of World War II when the United States sought control over the European continent,” Hatem tells the Tehran Times.

The mass protests that followed the death of Nahel shocked France. Protests broke out across the country, including in the cities of Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse, Lille, Bordeaux, Roubaix, and Nanterre, and the Paris suburb where Nahel was shot dead.

Professor Hatem says both the government and the minister of the interior fear that the social division in France could escalate into a civil war.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: As you know, many analysts believe that the protesters in France are immigrants and that French citizens do not agree with these protests and do not have a problem with Macron's policies in various fields. How much do you agree with this comment?

A: The violent protests occurring in France do not involve immigrants opposing law enforcement. Instead, they represent a popular movement from a segment of the French population, possibly predominantly of foreign origin, against law enforcement. This movement is being orchestrated by foreign entities and individuals who aim to destabilize not only France but the entire European continent. There have been observed instances of calls for demonstrations through social media from email addresses that frequently change IP addresses, indicating a sophisticated system utilized exclusively by certain entities, such as the PEGASUS program.

The trigger for this situation was the death of a 17-year-old during a police control operation following a refusal to comply. The police officer responsible for the young person's death has been arrested and is currently in custody awaiting a judicial investigation to determine the accident's causes. The organized manner in which these demonstrations are being orchestrated, taking advantage of France's social divisions, is noteworthy. Moreover, this phenomenon is also spreading across Europe, which is grappling with sociological problems.

Political Judaism and Freemasonry have been battling European identities since the late 18th century, even before the establishment of Zionism, which is merely a branch of political Judaism. To understand the roots of this issue, we must go back to the aftermath of World War II when the United States sought control over the European continent. They proposed the Marshall Plan and established NATO by deploying their troops in European countries. However, General De Gaulle decided to withdraw France from NATO's military structure, perceiving American actions as a form of military and security occupation of Europe. Since then, American interference has continued unabated, aiming to weaken European countries and undermine their identities.

Likewise, political Judaism and Freemasonry have been battling European identities since the late 18th century, even before the establishment of Zionism, which is merely a branch of political Judaism. These two forces have converged efforts to dismantle European identities, mirroring their actions worldwide. It should be noted that within the United States, there exists a movement called "Christian Zionism," which opposes Catholicism and Orthodoxy. In the present day, after eradicating Catholicism, they have turned their attention to Islam by funding political Islam, such as ISIS, as previously stated by former President Trump during his first election campaign.

Consequently, under the influence of these American-Zionist powers, a massive immigration campaign to the European continent has occurred since the end of World War II. Regrettably, French and other European policies fell into the trap of adopting this migration policy. As a result, a significant number of immigrant populations settled in France, especially after the implementation of a law allowing family reunification. However, during the 1970s economic crisis, when France and Europe faced the oil shock, European nations lacked the means to accommodate this considerable immigrant influx and provide them with suitable living conditions.

During this time, Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the party "Le Front National" (which has now changed its name to "Le Rassemblement National"). He raised awareness among the public and successive French governments, both conservative and progressive, about the negative consequences of this migration phenomenon for France, its people, and other Western European countries. Unfortunately, these immigrant populations in France and other European nations found themselves unemployed and living in precarious conditions, often in the suburbs of major cities. Governments lacked the capacity and resources to provide them with employment opportunities and support, resulting in these populations being left in "ghettos," abandoned to fend for themselves. As a means of survival, they resorted to delinquent acts, such as drug trafficking, theft, burglaries, and armed attacks.

This immigration policy has persisted without interruption, and we are currently witnessing the emergence of the third or even fourth generation of French citizens with immigrant backgrounds, creating a new category of individuals living under these circumstances. Consequently, there are now two distinct groups of French citizens: those considered "integrated" within the Republic, and the "non-integrated" individuals who pose a threat to the peace and security of the former.

However, there is an additional challenge impeding the genuine integration of this new population category into French society: the gradual erosion of their identity. As previously mentioned, since the 18th century, political Judaism and Freemasonry have been engaged in a struggle against Catholicism, seeking to sever France from its roots. This led to the creation of the concept of laïcité, which is not merely the separation of Church and State, but rather the imposition of a new religion upon the French people—an automated system and society. Consequently, it has become exceedingly difficult for these immigrant populations to integrate and assimilate into a society that has lost its sense of identity.

This situation has also contributed to a significant portion of this population category being influenced by the wave of Salafism since the early 2000s. Likewise, a segment of native-born French citizens has been swayed towards this Salafist-Takfiri movement, which bears no resemblance to Islam, just as political Judaism has no connection to Judaism. As a result, a conflation has been made between Islam and this specific population category of French immigrants, particularly considering that a large portion of this population hails from Algeria, which has a complex history with France during its decolonization.

Therefore, we now find ourselves with two distinct categories of French citizens and a government that struggles to ensure the security of all its constituents. The police, for instance, are reluctant to enter certain neighborhoods in the suburbs to maintain order and security due to the possession of weapons within this new population category. This reality explains the state of destabilization that France, as well as other European Union countries, are currently facing.

Q: Why does the French government use military and war tools to calm the protests?

A: Contrary to the narrative being spread by Western and American media, the French police have not resorted to excessive force to suppress these protests. The French government has explicitly instructed them to avoid the use of force, just as they did during the "Yellow Vest" protests that arose from economic grievances. To understand the current demonstrations, we must consider the context: the tragic death of a young person at the hands of a police officer. As a result, both the government and the Minister of the Interior fear that the situation could escalate into a civil war, particularly given the existing social divisions and the frustrations expressed by the French population regarding the prevailing insecurity, especially in the suburbs.

Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande were entirely subservient to the United States.

It is crucial to note that France has relinquished some of its sovereignty by joining the European Union. As a member, the country's laws must conform to the legal framework established by the Union. Moreover, there is a widespread Western campaign promoting human rights, which often curtails the authorities' power and hampers the police's ability to carry out their duties effectively. Consequently, the government's actions have been limited to controlling social media platforms that disseminate calls for protests and the spread of hateful and racist content on the internet, which further fuels social conflict between different segments of the population.

As previously mentioned, the majority of French citizens of immigrant origin hail from Algeria, and there remains a lingering sentiment connected to the Algerian War in people's minds. It is also worth noting that 40% of the national police force comprises foreign-born officers. Under the previous presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy, who himself has a foreign background, a decision was made to reduce the number of police personnel. Furthermore, Mr. Sarkozy implemented a strategy that proved ineffective: deploying police officers from these troubled areas who were themselves from the same neighborhoods in an attempt to establish better communication with the local youth. Regrettably, this approach led to a rivalry between these newly recruited officers and the young people they were meant to engage with. These inexperienced officers, originating from the same communities, clashed with their former neighbors and friends, often boasting about their authority derived from carrying firearms.

Consequently, the situation is far more intricate than it may initially appear. Provocations have arisen from both sides, and, as previously emphasized, the police officers are no longer receiving adequate training and are facing staffing shortages. This stands in contrast to the gendarmes, who originate from a military institution and undergo more comprehensive training. However, the gendarmes alone cannot maintain law and order throughout the country.

Q: What is the reason for the decrease in popularity of Emmanuel Macron in recent years?

A: President Macron has faced the repercussions of the misguided policies implemented by his predecessors, especially the governments of Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande. These administrations were entirely subservient to the United States. It was Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy, who obtained his election with the support of the American CIA and the Zionist lobby, that reintegrated France into NATO. When Mr. Emmanuel Macron assumed power, he aimed to restore France's influence on the global stage, leveraging the end of President Obama's term. He experienced success for two years before being reined in by the Americans, who allegedly provided impetus to the "Yellow Vest" protests that destabilized Macron's initial term. Notably, Macron did not originate from a political party and had limited political experience.

The Americans, alongside the Israelis, criticized Macron for getting too close to the Lebanese Hezbollah, which is merely a Lebanese national resistance movement. Furthermore, Macron criticized NATO, describing it as suffering from "brain death," which did not sit well with the Americans. He also sought to foster closer ties with Iran and Russia, which proved to be the final straw. Washington orchestrated media and diplomatic maneuvers against him, both directly and indirectly. Directly, they pressured Australia into unjustifiably canceling a multibillion-euro contract, severely impacting the French economy. The contract in question pertained to submarine construction. A diplomatic crisis unfolded between Paris and Washington, and President Macron threatened to withdraw from NATO. However, he ultimately yielded to Washington's blackmail, which included personal scandals and an increase in France's debt to the World Bank and the IMF.

Indirectly, the United States granted Turkey, a NATO member they rely on, permission to provoke France in Libya and the eastern Mediterranean. Finally, the most devastating blow against Emmanuel Macron stemmed from American intervention in the resolution of the Lebanese situation. They interfered with Lebanese political actors to obstruct Macron's efforts in resolving the crisis in Lebanon. The Americans, alongside the Israelis, criticized Macron for getting too close to the Lebanese Hezbollah, which is merely a Lebanese national resistance movement, akin to the French resistance movement during Germany's occupation of France.

Additionally, President Macron had a confrontation with the Israeli army during a summit in Jerusalem when he visited a French religious building (a church) in the presence of the Israeli army. All these actions spurred American-Zionist lobbies to launch a media campaign against him. It is important to note that the media in France, particularly the mainstream media, are influenced by these lobbies, depicting Macron as incapable of handling internal issues. Naturally, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis exacerbated this sentiment. The economic crisis faced by European Union countries due to the American conflict with Russia on Ukrainian territory further contributed to this perception. It is also crucial to recall that Macron's stance on this conflict has not been entirely clear to the Americans. His recent statement following his visit to China a few months ago drew the ire of Washington. He called on European Union countries not to succumb to American "hegemony" and to acknowledge the emerging multipolar world.