Fasihi, Taftian to represent Iran at Budapest 23

TEHRAN – Farzaneh Fasihi and Hassan Taftian will represent Iran in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Fasihi will compete at the women’s 100 meters, while Taftian participate at men’s 100 meters.

The federation had previously said Taftian would not participate in the prestigious competition for failing to earn his quota.

The Championships are set to kick off on Aug.19, with more than 2,000 athletes from 200 countries vying for the top spots in Budapest, Hungary.