Iran-Bolivia military ties: Concerns about the rise of Iran's influence 

TEHRAN- The growing relations between Iran and Latin American governments have caused concern among certain media outlets, particularly in light of the military cooperation between Iran and certain countries in Latin America, which is viewed as a threat to the United States.

In July, Iran's Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, signed a defense MOU with his Bolivian counterpart Edmundo Novillo to deploy Iranian drones in Bolivia, which has caused reactions from the United States and some of Bolivia's neighbors.

With a long anti-Iran record, the Argentinian government reacted to the defense MOU between Iran and Bolivia. In this regard, the World Politics Review website, in a report on August 3 titled “Bolivia and Iran’s Defence Pact Sets Off Alarm Bells in Argentina,” addressed the Argentine government's concerns regarding the import of Iranian drones by Bolivia.

The report, written by Frida Ghitis, points to the challenges between Iranian and Argentinian governments in recent years by referring to the 1994 bombing of AMIA in Buenos Aires, in which Argentina baselessly blamed Iran.

Frida Ghitis, a columnist and analyst, investigated the issue Iran looks for in tightening relations with the leftist governments of Latin America. According to her, the agreement between Iran and Bolivia will increase the tension between Bolivia and Argentina. The report, highlighting the reaction of AMIA that represents Argentina’s large Jewish community, said, “The deal between Bolivia and Iran creates security risks for Argentina and the region and amounts to having your enemy next door to your house.”

Oppositions of the Bolivian government have also reacted to Iran-Bolivia's rising military relations. As per the report, Argentina considers the agreement a ‘security risk.’ Ultimately, the report points out that Latin America has become the arena of strategic competition between the U.S. and its global rivals and adversaries, with Iran’s push in the region having two elements: diplomatic and military.

In recent years, Iran's military cooperation with other countries has prompted reactions from the United States and its allies due to fear of Iran's increasing global influence. Despite efforts to isolate Iran through economic and political pressure, Iran can now sign defense MOUs and export weapons, giving it a significant role in international politics. As a result, the U.S. policy to isolate Iran has failed.

Iran’s growing influence causes a lot of reactions, especially in the case of Latin America, which Americans consider as their backyard. Iran tries to defend its national security by growing its influence in the traditional spheres of the United States, such as Latin America. On the other hand, Washington perceives Iran’s growing ties with Latin American governments as a threat to its national security.

In addition, Iran's entry into the military weapons export market challenges the monopoly of a few countries. The United States seeks to prevent Iran from becoming a world power by blocking its entry into exclusive fields such as the world nuclear club, Advanced Countries in Space Technology, and exporters of advanced military weapons.

Iran is expanding its global reach to achieve economic, security, and strategic goals by exporting weapons and providing military support to its allies. It aims to counterbalance the long-standing U.S. support for right-wing governments in Latin America, causing a severe imbalance against the region's underprivileged nations. Iran's growing influence will reduce political pressure against Tehran and change the situation in favor of the countries opposed to the U.S. policies.

Argentina's concern about the Iran-Bolivia defense cooperation is highlighted in the report while it had tried to import advanced drones from Israel before Bolivia’s attempt to sign defense cooperation with Iran. Last year, Argentina purchased Israeli kamikaze drones, which were the first appearance of Israeli drones in Latin America, causing concerns for its neighbors. Other Latin American countries also imported military weapons from Israel.

Iranian weapons will protect Bolivia against the growing threats from some neighbors. Although Iran and Bolivia announced that drones are used only for patrolling borders and fighting against drug traffickers, Iran and Bolivia's cooperation can be extended to other areas.

Bolivia faced a U.S.-backed coup in 2019; Shortly after the coup, with the Movement Toward Socialism political party (MAS), Bolivia again tried to cement its relations with Iran. Tehran-La Paz's defense cooperation is part of Iran's effort to change the global balance of power. A situation that the United States cannot prevent due to its critical situation.

