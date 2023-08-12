Canadians! Have you heard anything about “Mohandesi” operation?

TEHRAN - A new report by the Tasnim news agency shows the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) might be transferred to Canada from their current residence in Albania.

The group, also called MEK, started to look for a new safe haven after Albanian police raided their residence in June. Shortly after that, Albania’s anti-terrorism court placed an entry ban on MKO ringleader Maryam Rajavi. The news of the possible transfer of the MKO headquarters to Canada comes on the anniversary of the disclosure of one of the most inhumane operations of the terror group.

“If the Canadian government authorizes MKO’s stay here I don’t think I would feel safe,” said Sara, a 56- year-old Iranian, who has been living in Toronto for 20 years. “I still remember how they callously tortured an innocent teenage boy to death. My kids are around the same age, what if they decide to take revenge on Iranians that haven’t been supporting their terror acts against the Islamic Republic? What if they do the same to my children?”

According to official Canadian data, there is a population of more than 200,000 Iranians living in Canada. Avenge jitters are growing among the population as people can still remember the harrowing crimes of the MKO like it happened yesterday. The ones that have shaken Sara particularly date back to the 80s.

On July 13, 1982, a series of inhumane and cruel crimes of the MKO were accidentally unraveled. The group had decided to identify people working for the Iranian government, abduct them and then torture them to gain information. They wanted to know how 80% of their hideouts had been found by Iran’s intelligence forces. The operation dubbed Amaliat-e-Mohandesi was discovered when an MKO member was arrested while trying to steal a car. When police officers detained Khosrow Zandi, they had no idea they would figure out the horrific details of the tortures that were being carried out by the MKO. Zandi ended up spilling the beans about his group’s sadistic tactics which were almost unheard of at the time.

MKO members abducted a total of five people; two IRGC members, a teacher, a shoemaker, and a 16-year-old teenage boy. All five people were horrendously killed by the group.

How did MKO torture its victims?

Zandi’s arrest led to the detention of the MKO members responsible for carrying out the infamous operation. It took two years to find all the slain bodies and get full information on the dreadful crimes. One of the terrorists who was the kingpin of the operation was Mehran Asdaghi, who provided security forces with some of the most horrifying details of the tortures.

Asdaghi claimed that a 25-year-old victim named Mohsen Jalili was the most intensely tortured as the group was sure he was an IRGC member. After Mohsen was abducted from the streets, he was immediately tied to a chair by metal chains. Once on the chair, the young victim was whipped until blisters covered his whole body. Then he was put on the ground and beaten by a thick cable cord on the same spots. Mohsen did not give away any information so the terrorists bandaged his wounds to repeat the same routine the next day.

“Mohsen wouldn’t budge so I had to resort to other methods. I usually got boiling water and poured it on his blisters. Then I moved to pouring the boiling water on his face and neck. When that did not work either, another member told me to bring an iron and we put the iron on his body. We stopped When Mohsen passed out from the pain and started again once he woke up,” said Asdaghi when in detention. “There was not a single spot on his body that wasn’t bleeding. His body started to swell up like cooked meat after pouring boiling water on him so many times and the whole room smelled like something was burning.”

Asdaghi’s appalling story only gets worse: “All that torturing wasn’t working. Another member brought a metal stick and started hitting Mohsen’s face. All his teeth got shattered. He also started scarring Mohsen with a sharp knife to the point that blood started spouting out”. Mohsen was also raped repeatedly by the MKO terrorists. He eventually died after he was injected with cyanide and his lifeless body was wrapped up by a rope and disposed of in Tehran’s outskirts.

Canadian authorities and other Western officials who have been colluding with the MKO to topple the Islamic Republic system seem to have forgotten about all these acts. The West disregards MKO’s numerous crimes and supports the group while claiming to be a defender of human rights. Now these countries are also putting their own citizens in danger by giving shelter to terrorists who have absolutely no moral compass.

