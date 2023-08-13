Iran’s LPG export capacity rises

TEHRAN- The managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) announced about the increasing capacity of Iran’s liquified petroleum gas (LPG) export.

Making the remarks in a press conference on Saturday, Jalil Salari said that currently, about five billion liters of liquid fuel have been stored in the country's power plant tanks, which is equivalent to 90 percent of the capacity of these tanks.

Pointing out that several important measures have been taken in the field of LPG export in the country in the current government, Salari said: “Refining companies’ sea export was practically cut off and we tried to revive it. It was revived in Bandar Abbas with a daily capacity of 400,000 to 500,000 tons, and the first LPG carrier docked in Abadan, and the marine export facilities in that area were renovated and reconstructed, so this action was done instead of land supply from Abadan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

“Currently, the daily production of LPG in the country is 6,500 to 7,000 tons, and we have had a 29-percent reduction in consumption, as a result of which, a suitable capacity for exporting LPG has been provided”, the official noted.

The amount of LPG exports varies in different seasons, but about 40 percent of the LPG produced in the country is available to refining companies for export, he added.

The managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company further announced the implementation of two quality improvement pilot projects in the refineries of the country in order to obtain technical knowledge.

Using 1st Iranian compressor in another country’s refinery

Addressing the same press conference, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC) said that in terms of technical-engineering services, we had the honor to launch the FCC unit of El Palito Refinery (in Venezuela) with the technical-engineering guidance of Iranian experts.

Farhad Ahmadi also announced: “In the next few days, we will use the first Iranian compressor, that has reached the standard of American countries, in a foreign country’s refinery. In the equipment supply department, we have defined a mission to develop domestic manufacturing capacity in terms of technical knowledge and equipment by defining projects and plans, and today we have exported more than two million parts and goods, which shows the development of our refining industries and Iranian manufacturers. They achieved the capacity to export technical knowledge, goods and services to foreign countries in addition to meeting domestic needs.”

“Our ability and expertise is the result of years of hard work in the field of refining industries and our will in this field. We implemented many important refining projects such as Imam Khomeini Refinery in the country, under the condition of sanctions. The largest project in this due was the capacity stabilization project of Abadan Refinery, which was fully implemented by Iranian experts”, the official further highlighted.

Benefitting from knowledge-based firms’ abilities

The managing director of Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunication Company (IOPTC), for his part, announced the signing of two memorandums of understanding with Iranian companies in the field of using the capabilities of knowledge-based companies for the intelligent monitoring of pipelines in order to examine the state of the country's pipelines, and added that the life of pipelines in this field is not very important; maintenance is a priority in this area, and with proper maintenance, the lines will continue to work with the required quality.

Explaining the two-year achievements of this company in the current government, Arsalan Rahimi referred to the transfer of crude oil and petroleum products through 14,000 kilometers of pipelines in the country, and announced that more than 131 trillion liters of crude oil and petroleum products have been transported through the country's pipelines in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

