Tehran hosting intl. auto parts exhibition

TEHRAN - The 18th International Auto Parts Exhibition of Iran kicked off on Sunday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

As reported, more than 580 domestic companies and more than 469 foreign exhibitors, from different countries including Italy, Germany, India, China, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia are participating in the four-day exhibit.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran.

Some 15 knowledge-based companies are also partaking in this year’s exhibition.

