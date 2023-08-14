Kermanshah to showcase handicrafts for Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN – Kermanshah tourism directorate plans to set up handicraft stalls on the path of Arbaeen pilgrims across the border city.

“Arbaeen trek is a very good opportunity to introduce and supply handicrafts of the province and we take full advantage of this capacity,” the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

Makeshift bazaars are being set up at the entry points of various cities along the route of pilgrims, Dariush Farmani said.

“More than 100 handicrafts and souvenir stalls will be set up across the province.”

Kermanshah handicrafts are so luxurious and unique that they can attract tourists on their own, the official noted.

The long walks will be destined for Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest. Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10, 680 CE.

Based on available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022—Jan. 20, 2023). Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

Iraq, Germany, the United States, and the coastal states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, hand-woven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

AFM