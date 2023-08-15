Natural gas storage capacity to rise to 100mcm by March 2027

TEHRAN- The capacity of natural gas storage in Iran will rise to 100 million cubic meters (mcm) by the Iranian calendar year 1406 (March 2027), the managing director of Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) announced.

Referring to the advancement of natural gas storage projects and paying special attention to this issue in the current government, Reza Noshadi said: “In the last two years, we have been able to address the issue of gas storage, which had been forgotten for years, at the level of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), and the Oil Ministry, because this action is one of the tools for managing gas consumption during peak consumption in the country.”

Referring to the seven projects being implemented and followed up in this area, he stated that the activities of Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company have now started in five gas fields, adding that the starting point of the development work was the second phase of Shourijeh field.

The managing director of Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company further stated that the development of the Sarajeh gas field in Qom is one of the most desirable projects in the field of gas storage and the activities in this field have also started.

Iran has two major natural gas storage facilities in Sarajeh and Shourijeh, in which every year the National Iranian Gas Company stores the gas received from gas refineries all over the country to be used in the colder months of the year.

As one of the world’s top gas producers, Iran has been following a plan to expand its underground natural gas storage capacity to ensure that enough natural gas is available during peak demand periods to avoid electricity supply shortfalls in the future.

According to the National Iranian Gas Company’s plans, the capacity of the two storage facilities, Sarajeh and Shourijeh, is planned to increase to over seven billion cubic meters in the near future.

MA