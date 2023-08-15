Iraq expects five million pilgrims for Arbaeen rituals

TEHRAN – Iraqi Interior Minister has said his county is ready to host five million foreign pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen religious rituals.

Abdul Amir Al-Shammari who presides over a high committee for maintaining Arbaeen security, said that Iraq has prepared to host five million pilgrims from abroad, adding that five provinces of the country are prepared for the Arbaeen trek, Mehr reported on Monday.

Currently, thousands of pilgrims have commenced their journey marching from their home country to the holy city of Karbala.

According to Iranian officials, millions of people are preparing to join the Arbaeen pilgrimage individually or in groups; For this purpose, several Mawkib (voluntary stations) have been installed on the roads and near the border crossing points between Iran and Iraq to serve the pilgrims.

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

AFM