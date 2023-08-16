Tehran cinematheque to screen “The Silence of Others”

TEHRAN – The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen Spain’s 2019 documentary “The Silence of Others”, co-directed by Robert Bahar and Almudena Carracedo, on Sunday.

Iranian critic Ehsan Ajorlu will attend the review session, which will be organized after a screening in the Shahnaz Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

“The Silence of Others” reveals the epic struggle of victims of Spain's 40-year dictatorship under General Franco, who continue to seek justice to this day as they organize a groundbreaking international lawsuit and fight a “pact of forgetting” around the crimes they suffered.

Filmed over six years, the film offers a cautionary tale about fascism and the dangers of forgetting the past, and speaks powerfully to issues of transitional justice and universal jurisdiction, and explores a country still divided four decades into democracy.

“The Silence of Others” is the second documentary feature by Emmy-winning filmmakers Carracedo and Bahar. It was Executive Produced by Pedro Almodovar, Agustin Almodovar, and Esther Garcia.

The film has won over 40 international prizes, including the 2019 Goya for Best Feature Documentary (Spain’s Academy Award), two Emmy Awards (Emmy for Best Documentary and Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary), Peabody Award, Panorama Audience Award and Peace Film Prize at the Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival) , Grand Jury Award at Sheffield Doc/Fest (UK), Hamptons International Film Festival Social Justice Award (US), Thessaloniki Audience Award (Greece), Encounters Film Festival Documentary Audience Award (South Africa) and #2 Audience Favorite at IDFA (The Netherlands), among many others.

It was nominated for Best European Documentary at the 2018 European Film Awards and was shortlisted for Best Feature Documentary for the 2019 Academy Awards.

