Qom Tazieh performances honor legacy of third Shia Imam

TEHRAN—Every evening during the lunar month of Muharram, local communities in Qom organize Tazieh theatrical performances to cherish the memory of the Imam Hussain (AS) through that UNESCO-registered cultural heritage.

The passion plays start at 8:30 pm in Pardisan neighborhood of the central Iranian city to remind timeless lessons of courage, and sacrifice from the third Shia Imam, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred in the tragic Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Registered on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010, Tazieh is a kind of drama that recounts the brave war and martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other incidents that occurred on the Day of Ashura.

Each performance typically has the four components of poetry, music, song, and motion. Performers are always male, and female roles are played by men. Tazieh is usually accompanied by radifs of Iranian music such as Mahur, Chargah, and Shur.

Iran’s second holiest city after Mashhad, Qom, is home to the holy shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA), several major seminaries, madrasas and other destinatiuons for sightseers and nature lovers.

AFM