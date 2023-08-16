Iran, Iraq explore ways to hold Arbaeen pilgrimage with closer coordination

TEHRAN- Senior Iranian and Iraqi officials have convened in Baghdad to talk about improving communication in preparation for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage.

They talked about how to make it easier for pilgrims to get to Karbala, the city in central Iraq where the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

The 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein is marked by the mourning ceremony known as Arbaeen. This year the ritual, which is practiced by Shia Muslims worldwide, falls on September 6.

Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on October 10, 680.

On Arbaeen Day millions of Shia Muslims travel tens of kilometers on foot to Karbala to pay respect to the Imam Hussein shrine.

The third international congress on “Health in Arbaeen” was held in Tehran from August 2-4.

The congress aimed at reviewing the weaknesses and shortcomings of the health sector in the Arbaeen march in previous years and providing the necessary solutions.

Guests from some 40 countries, including Iraq, Lebanon, the United States, England, Pakistan, and Bahrain, attended the congress, IRNA quoted Abdorreza Pazoki, the chairman of the congress, as saying.

The congress also aimed to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and synergy of service providers in the Arbaeen trek to reduce the obstacles in providing health services to the pilgrims.

The event was held by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society and the Emergency Organization.



