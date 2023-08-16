Western extravagance put Ukraine in big trouble: Iranian commander 

TEHRAN- A top Iranian general told a military forum in Russia on Tuesday that those who ignited and keep exacerbating the Ukraine war should reconsider their approach and know that jeopardizing the security of others can lead to unpredictable reactions.

“Those who triggered the Ukraine war and those who are exacerbating it should reconsider their approaches,” General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the deputy chief of the joint staff of Iran’s armed forces, said at Army-2023.



General Nasirzadeh, who led an Iranian military delegation to Moscow to participate in the Army 2023, stated that independent countries that respect territorial integrity should exchange views on how to deal with the crises and insecurities caused by the U.S. and its allies.

The SCO and BRICS enhance the capability of independent countries to challenge Western hegemony and establish new world order. He said the Ukraine war would have long-term consequences for the region and the larger world, which was caused by the West's extravagance and insistence to maintain its hegemony.

The commander also said that fact that the Zionist regime was founded by Britain and supported by the U.S. is another example of unilateralism and organized oppression against a nation.

“The unilateralism and totalitarianism of the United States have made the world more insecure,” he said, pointing to the previous warnings issued by experts about the dangerous consequences of the U.S. policies.

Remembering General Soleimani at Russian military forum

General Nasirzadeh also referred to the U.S. crimes in the world, citing the use of nuclear weapons on Japan in 1945 as an example.

He went on to call the United States' claims of human rights "absurd”, saying Americans assassinated General Qassem Soleimani, who led the fight against ISIS as the most dangerous terrorist group in history.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Nasirzadeh said that the emergence of new independent powers could challenge the Western hegemony.

The SCO and BRICS as two blocs have helped the emergence of the new world order to establish real security, the military official remarked.

Effect of Islamic Revolution on discourse of new world order

The general noted that the discourse of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was influential in establishing the new world order, citing the addition of religion and spirituality in politics and security in the modern world as part of the so-called discourse.

The international military-technical forum Army-2023 opened Monday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow, TASS reported.

About 1,500 prominent Russian companies of the military-industrial complex presented their products, and 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries participated in the forum.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, nearly 60 countries confirmed their participation in this year's forum. Meetings between the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces and foreign partners were planned. Foreign delegations also took part in a robust scientific and business program.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, contracts worth more than 433 billion rubles ($4.34 b) would be signed at the forum, TASS reported.