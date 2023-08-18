Iran, Angola friendly confirmed
August 18, 2023 - 16:49
TEHRAN – Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, Vice President of Iran Football Federation, confirmed that Iran will host Angola in a friendly match in Tehran.
The match will be held at the Azadi Stadium on Sept. 12.
Iran played Angola in Group D of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where the two teams shared the spoil in a 1-1 draw.
Amir Ghalenoei’s team will play Bulgaria at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, slated for Sept. 7 as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
Three-time winners Iran are drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.
