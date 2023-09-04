Iran football delegation arrives in Plovdiv

TEHRAN – Iran football team delegation arrived in Plovdiv, Bulgaria Monday noon.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Bulgaria in a friendly match on Sept. 7 at the Hristo Botev Stadium.

Iran will also meet Angola five days later in Tehran.

The friendly matches have been arranged as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where the Persians have been drawn in Group C along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

On Sunday, Reza Asadi was omitted from the list and the iconic midfielder will join his club Sepahan for the friendly match against Zenit in in Saint Petersburg.

Iran squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Mohammadreza Akhbari (Gol Gohar)

Defenders:

Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Ehsan Hajisafi (AEK Athens), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Mohammad Daneshgar (Sepahan), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Hossein Moradmand (Esteghlal)

Midfielders:

Ali Karimi (Kayserispor), Milad Sarlak (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle Boldklub), Ali Alizadeh (Gol Gohar), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Ahmad Nourollahi (Al Wahda), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Mohammad Mohebbi (Rostov), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)

Forwards:

Shahriar Moghanlou (Sepahan), Mehdi Taremi (Porto)