Sanandaj to host 30th Iranian Youth Visual Art Festival 

TEHRAN – The 30th Iranian Youth Visual Art Festival will be held in Sanandaj City in Kordestan Province of Iran.

The festival will take place from August 23 to 27, with the participation of 150 Iranian young and teenage artists and 30 visual arts professors.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be held on Wednesday afternoon and the winners of the festival will be honored at the closing ceremony which is slated to be held next Sunday.

The festival is organized every year by the Visual Arts Center of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in the categories of illustration, drawing, painting, calligraphy, pottery and ceramics, miniature, sculpture, cartoon, photography and illustration for artists aged from 16 to 25.

The 29th edition of the festival was held in the Iranian capital of Tehran in August 2022.

