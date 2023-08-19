Iran tourism open to foreign investment, presidential advisor says

TEHRAN - Iranian presidential advisor says the Islamic Republic eyes attracting foreign investments to the tourism sector.

Visiting Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Expo, Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki, who doubles as the secretary of Iran's Free Zones High Council, said attracting investors in the field of tourism and exchanging tourists are the main aims for the participation of Iran’s free zones at the Iraqi event, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a tourism industry seminar held with the participation of companies and activists in the tourism industry from various countries, Abdolmaleki stated that the development of investment in the tourism sector, creation of infrastructures, and requirements of tourists including the construction of hotels, transportation lines, and recreational centers are seriously pursued at Iran’s free zones.

The existence of seven free zones in Iran with high potential for tourists can be fairly profitable, he said, adding, “For this purpose, we are seeking to conclude memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the companies and activists of tourism industry at this exhibition to launch joint tours.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official reminded the attendees of tourism's high economic profitability, adding: “Therefore, huge investments should be made in this sector.”

“Realization of objectives of the tourism industry, as the most important pillar of development of countries, is of paramount importance and this issue should be taken into serious consideration,” Abdolmaleki emphasized.

