Tehran session to review “Coup 53”

TEHRAN – Taqi Amirani’s acclaimed documentary “Coup 53” will be reviewed during a session at Tehran’s Cinema Sepideh on Monday.

Prominent Iranian historian Khosro Motazed and the film’s director are scheduled to attend the session.

While making a documentary about the Anglo-American coup in Iran in 1953, Amirani and editor Walter Murch find an extraordinary and never before seen archive. Documents and 16mm footage recount this story in unprecedented detail, with explosive revelations about secrets hidden for 66 years. From a historical documentary about four days in August 1953, the film becomes a living investigation that exposes the roots of Iran’s volatile relationships with the United Kingdom and the USA.

A co-production of Iran, the UK and the U.S., the documentary received the audience award at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

The film has also been screened at several major international events, including the Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, and the 34th Annual Washington DC International Film Festival.

