Iran’s Greco-Roman win U20 Worlds team title

TEHRAN – Iran’s Greco-Roman team claimed the title of the U20 World Championships 2023 in Amman, Jordan Sunday night.

The Persians finished first with 162 points, followed by Georgia (89) and Armenia (88).

Iranian wrestlers claimed three gold medals, two silvers and one bronze in the competition held in Amman, Jordan.

Ahmadreza Mohsennejhad at 63kg, Alireza Abdevali at 77kg and Fardin Hedayati at 130kg claimed three gold medals.

Yasin Yazdi at 82kg and Ali Choubani at 87kg won two silver medals and Amirreza Dehbozorgi at 60kg seized a bronze.

Iran’s freestyle team had won a team title last week.