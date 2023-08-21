Tehran cinematheque to review “Gone with the Wind”

TEHRAN – The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will review 1939 American epic historical romance film “Gone with the Wind” on Friday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

Directed by American filmmaker Victor Fleming, the film was adapted from the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell.

“Gone with the Wind” is a classic American film set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era. The movie follows the story of Scarlett O'Hara, a strong-willed daughter of a plantation owner in Georgia, who passionately pursues Ashley Wilkes, a married man. Scarlett's quest for love takes place amidst the turmoil of war and societal upheaval, as she struggles to come to terms with her own identity and desires.

As the war unfolds, Scarlett's life is turned upside down as her family's estate is destroyed, and she is forced to flee to Atlanta, where she works as a nurse. In Atlanta, Scarlett meets the charming and charismatic Rhett Butler, and their tumultuous relationship becomes the centerpiece of the film. Throughout the course of the film, Scarlett rises to become a powerful businesswoman, but she remains tormented by her unrequited love for Ashley. In the end, she realizes that the true love of her life was always Rhett, but it may be too late to win him back.

“Gone with the Wind” is a sweeping romantic epic, filled with drama and vivid, memorable characters. The film explores issues of power, gender, and societal norms, as well as the enduring human quest for love and fulfillment amidst the chaos of life. With its incredible performances and iconic scenes, “Gone with the Wind” has cemented its place as one of the greatest cinematic achievements of all time.

At the 12th Academy Awards, “Gone with the Wind” made history by receiving ten Academy Awards, out of the thirteen nominations it received. The notable wins include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Hattie McDaniel, who played the character of Mammy in the film, became the first African American to win an Academy Award. The film's record-breaking wins and nominations have not been matched by any other movie to date.

Upon its release, “Gone with the Wind” became an instant hit, captivating audiences worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film of its time and held this record for over 25 years. Even when adjusted for inflation, it remains the highest-grossing film in history. The film has been re-released periodically, gaining a timeless appeal. Though criticized for its historical inaccuracies, portrayal of slavery, and depiction of Confederate mythology, it is also acknowledged as having a profound impact on the representation of African Americans in films.

"Gone with the Wind" holds an enduring place in popular culture and is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. In recognition of its cultural significance, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 1989, as one of the 25 inaugural films.

SAB/

