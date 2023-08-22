Production financing, promotion plan reviewed at ICCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - The 81st meeting of Iran’s Business Environment Improvement Council was held on Tuesday during which the plan for financing and promotion of production was reviewed, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

During the meeting, the representatives of the government and private sector emphasized the need to pay attention to the private sector’s proposals in the process of assessing the mentioned plan.

The production promotion and financing plan, which has been approved by the parliament, is going to be a legal framework for financing production units in order to facilitate economic operators' access to financial resources through the banking system.

According to Jafar Ghaderi, the deputy head of the parliament committee in charge of drafting the mentioned plan, the roles of the National Development Fund (NDF), the capital market, and other financial institutions related to the cooperative sector as well as the private sector are all considered in this plan.

“We hope that it will solve some of the problems of the private sector [regarding the financing of their projects] and help the surge in production,” Ghderi said in the meeting.

Also speaking at the meeting, Hamidreza Fouladgar, the head of the Business Environment Improvement Council, said: “This plan, along with the seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026), is considered an important platform for the private sector and cooperatives to develop their activities; and economic operators should present their suggestions and solutions to improve the plan.”

EF/MA