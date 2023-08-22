Iranian female student ranks third in IBB

TEHRAN- Kimia Ahmadi, a 17-year-old Iranian girl, ranked third in International Brain Bee (IBB) competition held virtually from July 31 to August 5.

The World Championship took place in conjunction with the American Psychological Association (APA) Annual Convention in Washington, DC, this year’s host conference.

Chun Hei Tai, a 16-year-old student from Hong Kong was the winner of the 25th International Brain Bee World Championship. Second place went to Stanley Zhang from New Zealand and third place to Kimia Ahmadi from Iran.

A total of 31 national Brain Bee champions from across the globe took part in the competition.

Each participating student had previously won the highest level of Brain Bee competition in their country to qualify for the World Championship.

The challenging competition was conducted in two parts. All competitors completed four separate tests (written exam, neuroanatomy, neurohistology, and patient diagnosis) within a 48-hour timeframe at the beginning of the World Championship.

Based on their total combined scores, 14 finalists advanced to the Live Judging Session, a question-and-answer round with four prominent neuroscientist judges.

In addition to the competition, the World Championship program also included team activities, a cultural video exchange, keynote lectures, an interactive neuroscience demonstration, and a career panel.

The IBB was incorporated in 2018 as a non-profit educational organization and is supported and governed by: the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Psychological Association (APA), the Dana Foundation, the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS), the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) and the Society for Neuroscience (SfN).

The International Brain Bee was founded in 1998 by Dr. Norbert Myslinski with a mission to build better brains to fight brain disorders. Since its inception, the International Brain Bee has inspired thousands of students to study and pursue careers in neuroscience.

