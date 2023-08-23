Iran names new representatives to OPEC

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has appointed Afshin Javan as Iran’s national representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Shana reported.

In his new post, Javan will also serve as the director general of the department for OPEC affairs and relations with energy communities at the Iranian Oil Ministry.

Javan is also a member of the scientific board of the institute for International Energy Studies (IIES).

Afshin Javan was born in 1966 in Tehran and holds a PhD in Oil and Gas Economics from Allameh Tabatabai University. From 2015 to 2020, he served as the Chairman of the OPEC Scientific Committee in Vienna and since 2009 he has been a member of the faculty of the Institute for Energy Studies.

Besides, he has held posts the International Affairs Department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the International Affairs Department of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and the Materials and Energy Research Institute affiliated to the University of Science and Technology.

