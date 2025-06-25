TEHRAN - On June 13, 2025, Israeli airstrikes against Iran sparked a powerful wave of public reaction worldwide. Across continents, ordinary people expressed solidarity with Iran, mourning the loss of innocent lives and condemning what many view as unwarranted aggression.

Social media platforms became a vibrant space for voices united in grief and defiance, reflecting a global outpouring of empathy.



Context of the conflict

The conflict began with Israeli air attacks targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, resulting in substantial casualties. According to Iranian sources and human rights organizations, 610 Iranians have been killed and 5356 wounded, including civilians, women, and children. High-ranking Iranian military and nuclear scientists were among the casualties, intensifying the national trauma.

Global public opinion: Expressions of support for Iran

In the wake of the Israeli airstrikes against Iran on June 13, 2025, social media platforms such as X and Instagram have become arenas where ordinary people worldwide express robust support for Iran.

This wave of solidarity is not limited to political elites or official statements; rather, it emerges prominently from civilians who frame Iran’s stance as one of resistance against aggression and injustice.

Their voices challenge dominant Western narratives, offering a critical counterpoint that highlights perceived biases and calls for a deeper understanding of the conflict’s human and geopolitical dimensions.

A recurring theme in supportive posts is the denunciation of Israeli military actions and the role of Western media in shaping public perception. Many users accuse the U.S. and Israel of disseminating propaganda to justify the strikes and demonize Iran. For instance, one X post bluntly states: “Look at this propaganda against Iran.

There has never been a direct war between Iran and the U.S. ever, yet the foolish American population always buys what Israel sells. We should redo the American IQ check. If people are this much stupid, they can't be saved.”

This comment encapsulates a widespread frustration with what is seen as unquestioning acceptance of Israeli narratives, especially in Western societies. It underscores a belief that public opinion in these countries is manipulated, obscuring the realities faced by Iranians.

Other posts echo this sentiment by highlighting the asymmetry in media coverage. Users point to the lack of attention given to Iranian civilian casualties and the destruction wrought by Israeli strikes, arguing that the global discourse is skewed to favor Israel’s perspective. This perception fuels a broader distrust of mainstream media and amplifies calls for alternative viewpoints.

Praise for Iranian military response

Supporters frequently celebrate Iran’s military retaliation as a demonstration of strength and strategic capability. One widely shared X post proclaims: “Iran blows Israel’s might and Netanyahu's ego with just one ballistic missile. Iran completely destroyed the Mossad Headquarters in Tel Aviv with a single ballistic missile. The building has been converted into 'House of Ash' after the strike.”

Such posts not only praise Iran’s military response but also serve as symbolic acts of defiance against what many perceive as Israeli arrogance and overreach. The imagery of a single missile toppling a key Israeli intelligence building resonates strongly with audiences seeking empowerment narratives amid conflict.



Additional posts highlight Iranian strikes on strategic Israeli infrastructure, such as the Haifa oil refinery, with comments like: “Attacks on the Haifa oil refinery in Israel will cause an oil shortage and gas shortage. An Israeli hiding in a cave. No, it's not Gaza, it's Haifa!”

This messaging mocks Israeli vulnerability and emphasizes Iran’s offensive reach beyond the Palestinian territories, reinforcing the image of Iran’s military effectiveness.

Solidarity with Palestine and anti-Zionist sentiments

Many civilians frame the Iran-Israel conflict within the broader context of Palestinian suffering and resistance. Expressions of solidarity with Palestine are common, with users crediting Iran for standing up against Israeli oppression.

Comments such as “Thank you, Iran on behalf of innocent children of Palestine. Now they must be at peace,” and “Gaza remembers. And so will history” reveal deep empathy and a shared sense of struggle.

This intersection between support for Iran and the Palestinian cause reflects a wider anti-Zionist sentiment prevalent among many social media users. It situates Iran’s actions as part of a larger regional resistance against Israeli policies perceived as colonial and genocidal.

Moral and historical condemnations of Israel

The tone of many posts is strongly condemnatory, accusing Israel of hypocrisy, genocide, and moral bankruptcy. One user wrote: “You said ‘Kill them all!’ You called it ‘defense.’ Now you're begging for mercy. But karma doesn’t forget genocide.”

Another harshly declared: “You wear your fake morality like a mask, but the blood on your hands screams louder. Go to hell, you Zionist. You and Israel. We pray for your end, for your erasure from the earth.”

These statements express not only anger but a profound rejection of Israeli policies and a call for accountability. They reflect a historical consciousness that links current events to past traumas experienced by Palestinians and others affected by Israeli military actions.

Regional and global dimensions of public support

West Asia and North Africa: Support for Iran is especially strong in this region, where cultural, religious, and political ties reinforce solidarity. Many civilians view Iran as a bulwark against Israeli and Western aggression, with social media flooded by messages of encouragement and prayers for Iranian resilience.

Asia and Latin America: Countries like India, Pakistan, and Brazil show growing sympathy for Iran, often framed through anti-imperialist lenses. Users criticize U.S. foreign policy and express admiration for Iran’s defiance, linking it to broader struggles against Western dominance.

Western countries: Despite official government support for Israel, segments of the public, including activists and human rights advocates, voice criticism of Israeli actions and support Iran’s right to self-defense. Protests and social media campaigns highlight civilian casualties in Iran, challenging mainstream media narratives.

Impact on the conflict narrative

The events of June 13 have ignited a profound shift in global public consciousness, revealing a widespread empathy that transcends political boundaries. Beyond government rhetoric, ordinary people worldwide are confronting the human toll of conflict, challenging dominant narratives that often obscure civilian suffering.

This groundswell of grassroots solidarity with Iran underscores a critical tension between official diplomatic discourse and popular sentiment, highlighting the limitations of traditional geopolitical frameworks in addressing complex realities.

As this collective awareness grows, it has the potential to influence international perceptions and policy decisions, pressing the global community to reconsider its approach to justice, accountability, and ultimately, the pursuit of lasting peace in the region.