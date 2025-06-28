Israel's primary target in war with Iran was police: Interior Minister

TEHRAN – In a televised interview Friday night, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced that Iran’s law enforcement forces became a primary target of Tel Aviv’s 12-day war on Tehran, with nearly 150 police personnel martyred in attacks explicitly designed to "create internal chaos."

Momeni emphasized that the enemy’s focus on police stations – unprecedented in conventional warfare – exposed its desperation to destabilize Iran after failing to achieve military objectives.

"The enemy attacked police centers with unparalleled hatred because our forces foiled their plot to incite social unrest," Momeni stated.

The minister’s statement about Tel Aviv’s failure to fracture the fabric of Iranian society was underscored by the funeral scenes gripping Tehran on Saturday, where over a million mourned martyrs of the war, including senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

“In most wars, police are the last to be targeted—after military sites and civilians,” Momeni said. “But here, they were among the first.”

He detailed that initial strikes deliberately targeted the Tehran Metropolitan Police Command (Police 110), followed by central and preventive policing units. This shift, he argued, aimed to paralyze public security infrastructure.

Analysts assert the Israeli regime’s police targeting was integral to a broader “regime-change” strategy.

Even pro-Israel neoconservative think tanks such as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have stated that Israel’s strikes on internal security institutions, like Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (LEC), were intended to “demonstrate a credible threat to regime stability.”

Momeni attributed the plot’s failure to national unity, stating: “People recognized this was not about internal dispute, but about national security.”

He cited public cooperation with checkpoints and economic stability, where civilians avoided hoarding and price gouging, as proof of solidarity.

The minister also addressed the Israeli regime’s "years-long investment in infiltration."

While praising public vigilance in reporting suspicious activity, he highlighted illegal aliens as a security challenge: "We are not neighbor-phobic, but we cannot accept individuals who enter our country and undermine its safety."

During the 12-day war, law enforcement publicly arrested several undocumented Afghan nationals accused of aiding the Israeli regime’s operations on Iranian soil.

Momeni clarified that the issue does not implicate all Afghan nationals residing in Iran, emphasizing that many are “hardworking contributors to Iran’s economy.”

His statements regarding illegal aliens were echoed by other Iranian officials.

On Saturday, Iran’s Prosecutor General, Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, warned undocumented foreigners to leave promptly or face legal action.

The Prosecutor General reaffirmed Iran’s hospitality but stressed that unauthorized presence wouldn't be tolerated.

Elsewhere in his interview, Momeni highlighted Iran’s adoption of "non-passive defense" tactics, such as decentralization – "not placing all eggs in one basket" – to protect critical assets.

The minister closed by describing social cohesion as Iran’s ultimate shield: "The people are our partners. Officials must protect this social capital; damaging it is treason."