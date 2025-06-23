University chancellor urges academics worldwide to condemn Israeli strikes

TEHRAN – Yousef Hojjat, the chancellor of Tarbiat Modares University, in an open letter to the presidents of all the universities across the world, has asked them to adopt a clear position and denounce Israel’s aggression against Iran.

“Over the past few days, we have witnessed the Israeli regime’s military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran killing civilians, prominent scientists and athletes in the country, which is a gross violation of international law and human rights,” the letter reads.

The assassination of distinguished scientists and professors who were the pioneers of science and knowledge and have always acted on the path of awareness, wisdom, and peace is a terrorist and inhumane act that must be condemned by all academic and scientific institutions in the world.

On the other hand, it is essential that the United Nations Security Council uphold and implement its Resolution 487 for the invasion and military aggression on Iran’s nuclear facilities, including research centers and peaceful nuclear power plants, and the obvious violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The global community, particularly scholars and scientific leaders, should warn about the potential nuclear contamination and express their strong support for the prevention of the dangers that may result from the damage caused by terrorist and military attacks in strategic region of West Asia.

These criminal acts are a violation of international rules and regulations and, under Article 39 of the United Nations Charter, are clear evidence of a regime’s actions against international peace and security.

We hope that all centers of science and knowledge and followers of peace, justice, wisdom, and awareness will stand against ‘crimes against humanity’ by adopting clear positions and taking practical measures.”

War on scientific progress

The war imposed by the Zionist regime is not merely a military attack, it is a war against Iran’s scientific progress, as well as academic and intellectual community, according to the head of the Institute for Cultural, Social, and Civilization Studies affiliated with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

Denouncing Israeli aggression, Saeed Ghiasi-Nodooshan said the Zionist regime is well aware and scared of the Iranian scientific advancements. That’s why it targeted nuclear scientists, and brutally martyred them, Mehr news agency reported.

The assassinated scientists were working in the medical sector rather than military industries. The assassination of scientists who were in research, not military, centers, is by no means justified. It highlights the regime’s intolerance of their scientific achievements and findings, he added.

“Definitely, their loss is a big blow to the country. However, these scientists have trained individuals who will keep on their path. The international community should be sure that the assassination of our scientists will not stop the scientific flow in the country, but will turn into a passion and motivation for the elite, and academics to preserve the country’s scientific sovereignty.

Following the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists during the Israeli attacks, the deputy science minister elaborated on major activities of the scientists, highlighting that they worked toward scientific and sustainable development, as well as peaceful technologies.

The assassinated scientists took great strides in promoting the country’s progress, scientific independence, enhancing sustainable development, and human security, IRNA quoted Peyman Salehi as saying.

Underscoring that the assassination of scientists is the same as the destruction of future, the official stressed that nuclear scientists were wrongfully targeted.

Israel’s airstrikes on Iran started early Friday morning without warning, targeting civilians, scientists, military commanders, and rescuers.

MT/MG

