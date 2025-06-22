Iran blasts IAEA inaction in formal letter after US strikes on its nuclear facilities

TEHRAN – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has formally condemned the United States for its "brutal military aggression" against Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

In a scathing letter addressed to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi Sunday, the AEOI asserted Washington has committed a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter and international law, stressing that the U.S., as a permanent UN Security Council member, had betrayed its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The letter demanded immediate condemnation of the attacks and legal action against "criminal complicity" by the IAEA leadership.

The U.S. strikes, launched in the early hours of Sunday using reportedly B-2 stealth bombers, 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs, and Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines, targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

The AEOI, in a social media statement hours after the U.S. strikes, reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering commitment to peaceful nuclear advancement: "With reliance on the efforts of the nuclear scientists of the homeland, we will continue the path of developing peaceful nuclear technology for the Iranian people with strength. The desperate attacks of the enemies cannot rival the will of this nation."

The AEOI’s letter excoriated the IAEA for "repeated negligence" after Iran had forewarned the agency of Israeli threats to nuclear infrastructure.

It emphasized that Iran would pursue legal action through international bodies against Grossi’s "collusion" in the attacks.

The organization also urged "peace-loving nations" to uphold the NPT, implicitly contrasting Iran’s adherence to the treaty with Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal and refusal to join the accord.

President Donald Trump took credit for Washington’s Sunday attack on Iranian nuclear sites both in a Truth Social post and a televised speech, claiming the facilities were “totally obliterated,” and that Israel’s prime minister had lauded the strikes—proving Washington’s appetite for unilateral militarism knows no bounds.

He ended his address with a charged invocation: “God bless Israel”—a brazen affirmation that laid bare the administration’s unflinching complicity in Tel Aviv’s military agenda.

AEOI radiation monitors confirmed no contamination or danger to civilians near Fordow, while an Iranian lawmaker asserted the damage was "superficial," limited to entry tunnels.

Crucially, Iranian media reported that highly enriched uranium had been relocated from Fordow prior to the attack.

The U.S. intervention follows the Israeli regime’s June 13 initiation of act of aggression against Iran, which has martyred military officials, nuclear scientists, and over 430 Iranians, with 3,500 more injured—predominantly women and children—according to figures from the Health Ministry.



In a press conference held several hours after the American attacks, Grossi refused to condemn the U.S. or Israel, only saying that the IAEA needs to be able to assess the damage. Analysts warn the UN nuclear watchdog chief is probably looking to fill in Americans and Israelis on how successful their attacks have been. Previously unearthed intelligence data by Iran shows Grossi has been in close contact with Israeli officials regarding Iran’s nuclear program since he was appointed to his role in 2019.



