Sassanid fortress to undergo rooftop restoration

TEHRAN – Rooftop restoration is to commence on Qale Falak-ol-Aflak, a Sassanid era (224–651) fortress, which stands tall in Khorramabad, western Iran.

The project is aimed to help safeguard the ancient fortress constructed of stone, brick, plaster, and lime, Lorestan province’s tourism chief said on Tuesday.

Iran is hoping to win UNESCO recognition for the fortress that measures approximately 300 by 400 meters, with a height of about 40 meters above the surrounding area.

The unmissable eight-towered fortress dominates Khorramabad as one of the most visited travel destinations in the region for both domestic and foreign sightseers.

The monument seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

Experts believe that the fortress is comparable with similar works of the Sassanids located in Naqsh-e Rostam, Naqsh-e Rajab, Tape Chugan, and Firuzabad in Fars province.

In 2018, UNESCO added an ensemble of Sassanian historical cities in southern Iran -- titled “Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region”-- to its World Heritage list. The ensemble comprises eight archaeological sites situated in three geographical parts of Firuzabad, Bishapur, and Sarvestan. It reflects the optimized utilization of natural topography and bears witness to the influence of Achaemenid and Parthian cultural traditions and Roman art, which latter had a significant impact on the architecture and artistic styles of the Islamic era.

The Sassanid era is of very high importance in the history of Iran. Under Sassanids, Persian art and architecture experienced a general renaissance. Architecture often took grandiose proportions, such as palaces at Ctesiphon, Firuzabad, and Sarvestan, which are amongst the highlights of the ensemble. Crafts such as metalwork and gem engraving grew highly sophisticated, yet scholarship was encouraged by the state.

AFM