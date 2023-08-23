Bangladesh envoy says delighted by Ardabil tour

TEHRAN—Dhaka’s ambassador to Tehran has expressed deep satisfaction over his recent visit to the ancient city of Ardabil in northwest Iran.

On Wednesday, H.E. Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury paid visits to the UNESCO-designated Sheikh Safi al-din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, saying “This ensemble is full of artistic elegance and visiting this collection was a wonderful experience.”

The ambassador said Ardabil province boasts numerous historical attractions and natural beauties. “Ardabil is a must-see destination.”

“I feel really good that I was able to come to Ardabil and I will definitely invite my compatriots to visit this ensemble during their trip to Ardabil,” IRNA quoted the ambassador as saying on Wednesday.

Ardabil has been selected as the 2023 ECO Tourism Capital by the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

AFM