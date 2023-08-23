PGPL: Sepahan defeat Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Esteghlal 1-0 on Wednesday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 3.

Reza Asadi scored the winner from the penalty spot just before the break in Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Sepahan midfielder Farshad Ahmadzadeh was shown second yellow card in the 85th minute.

Sepahan remained top with nine points out of three matches.

Esteghlal are second with six points.

Furthermore, Havadar lost to Aluminum 2-1 in Tehran, Malavan beat Foolad 4-0 in Bandar Anzali and Sanat Naft and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Abadan.

On Thursday, Persepolis will host Zob Ahan in Tehran and Nassaji meet Gol Gohar in Ghaemshahr.