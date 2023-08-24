Persepolis escape loss against Zob Ahan: PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team escaped a home loss against Zob Ahan in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 3 on Thursday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Soroush Rafiei scored an own goal just one minute before the break.

The Reds put the visiting team under heavy pressure and with six minutes remaining Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani leveled the scoreboard with a header.

Persepolis could have registered their 10th successive win but were held to a home draw.

Gol Gohar also edged past Nassaji 1-0 in Ghaemshahr.

Sepahan remained top with nine points, followed by Gol Gohar and Persepolis with seven points.