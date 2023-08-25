NPC cancels some idle projects, aiming to expand value chain

TEHRAN – The managing director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said that the company has canceled the license for some idle projects to change them into value chain projects, Shana reported.

“About 10 to 15 dormant projects have been canceled and some of them are changed to value chain projects,” Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said.

According to Shah-Mirzaei, the goal of developing the value chain of the petrochemical industry is to avoid crude sales and create more added value, and to this end, positive measures have been taken in the last two years for the development of the petrochemical industry.

“Completing the value chain of the petrochemical industry is targeted as the most important approach in the Oil Ministry of the 13th government in order to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply chain of this industry,” he said.

EF/MA