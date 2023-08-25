What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Iraj Tahmasb is on view in an exhibition at Saless Gallery. The exhibit named “The Excitement of Line and Point” will be running until September 5 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Hanieh Doostdar are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “The Room”, the exhibit will be running until September 5 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nazanin Oshani and Fatemeh Farahani is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Backgammon”, the exhibition will run until August 30 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Yazdan Sadi.

The exhibition entitled “Gold on Copper” runs until September 8 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Hanieh Homayouni is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibit named “A Letter to the Father” will run until September 15 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Paintings by Sepehr Haji-Abadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “Qamar” will be running until September 22 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

*Shokuh Gallery is showcasing paintings by Sara Azmudeh in an exhibition.

The exhibition titled “The Metamorphosis of Silence” will be running until September 4 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Paintings by Kiumars Harpa are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Elongated Memories” will run until September 22 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

Multimedia

* A collection of paintings and sculptures by a group of artists including Ali Zakeri, Kambiz Sabri, Behnam Kamrani, Reza Hedayat, Ali Nedai, and Davar Yusefi is on display in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Human Body” will continue until September 11 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Amir Maftun is currently underway at Sharif Gallery.

Entitled “Sacred Three”, the exhibit will be running until September 8 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

