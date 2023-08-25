30th Iranian Youth Visual Arts Festival inaugurated in Sanandaj

TEHRAN – The 30th Iranian Youth Visual Arts Festival was officially inaugurated on August 23 in Sanandaj City, capital of Kordestan Province.

A total of 150 Iranian young and teenage artists are participating in this year’s edition of the festival, ILNA reported on Thursday.

For the first time this year, the festival is divided into two age groups of 15-18 and 19-24 and the slogan selected for this year’s festival is “Lovely Iran”.

The festival is organized every year by the Visual Arts Center of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance with the cooperation of the Institute of Contemporary Visual Arts in the categories of illustration, drawing, painting, calligraphy, pottery and ceramics, miniature, sculpture, cartoon, and photography.

The festival will wrap up on August 27 when the winners of various sections will be honored at the closing ceremony.

SS/

